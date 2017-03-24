Game Times for the CBI Throne Announced

LARAMIE – The College Basketball Invitational presented by Five Four has announced game times for the three-game championship series between the Wyoming Cowboys (21-14) and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (19-17). The series begins Monday at 5:30 p.m. MT in Conway, S.C., at Coastal Carolina’s 3,370-seat HTC Center and will return to the Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday at 7 p.m. MT for game two.

Should the best-of-three series require a third game, the Cowboys will again host the Chanticleers at the Arena-Auditorium on Friday, March 31 with a start time of 5 p.m. MT. Each of the three contests will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game start at $13/adult and $10/youth. Priority tickets will also be available for $21 (Gold) and $16 (Blue). Student tickets will also be available for $5. Tickets can be purchased on GoWyo.com, over the phone at 307-766-7220 or in person at the Wyoming Athletic Ticket Office.

The Cowboys are coming off a thrilling 74-68 victory over Utah Valley in the CBI Semifinals, with storied senior Jason McManamen hitting a key layup and-one down the stretch to secure the win and simultaneously surpass 1,000 career points. McManamen became just the fifth Wyoming native to hit the milestone as a Cowboy.

Coastal Carolina enters the CBI Finals after defeating the University of Illinois-Chicago by a score of 89-78 on Wednesday, riding 53 second-half points to become the first team from the Sun Belt Conference to advance to the final round.

