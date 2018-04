Amber L. Schwarzwalter is to be married to Garland Ray Malone.

Amber is the daughter of Kelly Clark, Douglas Scheibmeir, and the late Scott Christensen. Garland is the son of the late Cynthia Manuszak and Garland Malone.

The couple is planning a small ceremony with their children in May.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

We’d love to share your engagement or wedding announcement.

Submit them here.