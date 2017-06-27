Gary D. Littrell (February 28, 1946 – June 8, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Gary D. Littrell, 71, of Green River, WY died on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 10:53 am at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He died following a sudden illness.

Gary was born February 28, 1946 to Novella Lorene Littrell in Cave-In-Rock, IL where he attended schools and graduated from high school in 1964. He was employed at Minerva Oil Mine from 1964- 1975. During this time, Gary also served in the U.S. Army as a Helicopter Technician from 1964-1967 in the Vietnam War. He moved to Green River, WY in 1975 to work at then Allied Chemical and retired in 1998 from General Chemical, now TaTa Chemicals. He married Birdie L. Register on May 18, 1998.

His interests included spending time with family and friends; spending time with his grandchildren playing games, attending their special functions, and annual trips to Thermopolis, WY; playing with his beloved cat, D.D.; riding his bike 20 miles a week, reading, traveling and attending the Rec Center and Senior Center.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Birdie L. Littrell, two sons, Mike (Tammy) Register of Green River, WY, Frank (Tracy) Register of Captain Cook, HI, and one daughter, Tahnee Littrell of Cave-In-Rock, IL, seven grandchildren, Mat (Sarah) Register of Rock Springs, WY, Tobey (Chris) Zicopula, Altus, OK, Noel (Aaron) Register of Spokane, WA, Cherish (Conall) Ravenscraft of Kealakekua, HI, Veronica (Mike) Register of Rock Springs, WY, Kayren and Dalton Vinyard of Cave-In-Rock, IL and two great- grandchildren, Robert Deneen Vinyard and Rowyn Grace Register, one brother, Virgil LaDon (Mildred) Littrell, three sisters, Brenda Birch, Jan Angel, Pat Polete and several nephews and nieces.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, Novella Lorene Littrell and brothers, Bill Douglas and Glendon Douglas.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life with Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 28 and VFW at 10am on Thursday, June 29 at the Eagles in Green River, WY.

In lieu of flowers, donations to either the American Legion Post 28 or the Golden Hour Senior Center are appreciated.