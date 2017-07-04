Gary Gene French (August 26, 1929 – July 2, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Gary Gene French has passed on to a better place after a long bout with dementia.

Gary was born in Ovid, Colorado and attended school in Julesburg and Loveland, Colorado. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on a naval aircraft carrier. He and his family moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming in 1957 where he worked for the Wyoming Highway Department as an engineer/draftsman. He was also an engineer for several other companies throughout Sweetwater County.

Gary enjoyed his family, friends and helping others with repairs and upkeep of their homes and yards. He also loved to take walks with his dog, watch his great grandchildren participating in sports and rock hunting.

Survivors include his sister Marilyn Wetzler of Tukwila, Washington, two sons Robert French of Lee, New Hampshire, Michael French and his wife Cheryl of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter Karen Johnson and her husband David Johnson of Rock Springs, Wyoming, six grandchildren, Nathan Reese, Naomi Reese-James, Bif French, Bobby French, Gary Michael French and Skylar French, thirteen great grandchildren, Sidney Reese, Payton Reese, Justis Reese, Quinn French, Bryn French, Sky French, Jennessa French, Kaylee French, D’Andre James, London James, Scottie French, Avery French and Brooklyn French.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dewey and Margorie French, his beloved wife Billie Ruth French and his brother William “Bill” French.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.