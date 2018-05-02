Gary Killpack Announces His Run For Another Term on the GR City Council Ward 3

GREEN RIVER — It is my love for this area that motivates me to continue serving the most important part of Green River, the Citizens. We just have a wonderful community and it’s because of the people.

I have truly enjoyed the opportunity I’ve had serving the citizens of Green River. The last few years have been a challenge with the tax revenue decreasing, but we have been able to make it though without any major problems. We are now seeing the tax revenue rising. The next few years will be a period of positive growth and change in our community. I would like to be an integral part of that growth.

I feel that the citizens must be treated fairly and the city services must be of value to them. With my experience, I feel I would be of value in helping the city continue on the path of positive growth. With our revenue climbing it is a positive for all of us.

The proper use of that money is extremely important. I feel that I can be very helpful in these growing years. With over 35 years of running my own financial services business it has been very helpful through the tough time and will also be very helpful during our growing years.

I truly enjoy working with the public and feel that it is very important to listen to the citizens and be transparent on the issues we are working on.

Learn more about Gary Killpack on the City of Green River website.