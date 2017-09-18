Gary Lee Peterson (May 24, 1946 - September 15, 2017).

GREEN RIVER — Gary Lee Peterson 71 passed away Friday, September 15, 2017, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Peterson was a lifelong resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Peterson was born on May 24, 1946, the son of Leslie LeRoy Peterson and Alberta Martian Rendter.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Peterson married Stephanie Roderick on September 11, 1965.

He worked at OCI as an underground mine supervisor for 36 years until his retirement in 2002.

Mr. Peterson enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren, building hot rods, attending car shows, collecting Harley Davidson Motorcycles, and his dogs “CoCo” and “Peanut.”

Survivors include his wife Stephanie Peterson of Green River, Wyoming, two sons; Mike Peterson and wife Lisa of Mountain View, Wyoming, and Jody Peterson of Green River, Wyoming, two daughters; Kaylynn Schmitt and husband Russell of Green River, Wyoming and Trudy Peterson of Green River, Wyoming, one sister; Phyllis Bingham of Green River, Wyoming, twelve grandchildren; Gary Schmitt, Jade Schmitt, Burgandy Schmitt, Courtney Peterson, Preston Peterson, Trevon Peterson, Lyndzee Peterson, Camry Peterson, Kimberly Peterson, Kaylee Peterson, Steven Weaver, and Presley Weaver, and one great-granddaughter Bostyn Peterson as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Peterson and Alberta Peterson, two brothers, and one sister.

Following cremation, a private family celebration of life will take place.