Gary O’quin “Quin” Dupree Jr (June 19, 1951 - July 14, 2017)

WAMSUTTER — Gary O’quin “Quin” Dupree Jr., 66, of Wamsutter, WY, passed away July 14, 2017. A celebration of life will be held at 6 pm on Friday, July 21, 2017, at Ida Community Center, in Ida, LA.

Quin was born June 19, 1951, in Shreveport, LA to Gary O’quin Dupree Sr. and Doris Shaw Dupree; he grew up in Ida, LA and has lived in Wyoming since 1978. Quin loved music and music trivia; he cherished his catalog of nearly 10,000 vinyl records.

He was a member of Down Home Country Band as a drummer for many years.

He owned and operated Dupree’s Welding for 36 years, and he worked for C.I.G. as a welder/pipeline inspector.

He loved sports and sponsored several sports teams; he enjoyed playing basketball and softball, and he played in a pool league.

Quin had a giving heart, and he loved to please people, especially in cooking.

He loved to cook for people in the BBQ pits he built himself, and he enjoyed the compliments of his food.

Quin was quick witted and funny, and he enjoyed a good laugh. He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Quin was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Donnie Dupree.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 45 years, Norma Reed Dupree, who were married on May 13, 1972, his three children; Trae Dupree and wife Jennifer of Casper, WY, Summer Van Kam and husband Matt of Rock Springs, WY, and Reed Dupree of Rock Springs, WY, his brother Ronnie Dupree and wife Jeannie of Ida, LA, his sister Gwen Yancy and husband Dale of Monroe, LA, his ten grandchildren; Clayton, Paula, Ellie, Taylynn, Nicole, Jordan, Dylan, Shaun, Bo, and Halston, and one great grandchild, Braxton. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends he considered to be family.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Bethsaida Cemetery Fund.