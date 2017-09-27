Gas Leak Reported Near Teton County School

UPDATE — Jackson Hole Fire/EMS advises that Lower Valley Energy has clamped the gas line and the situation has been rendered safe. Jackson Elementary School and Recreation Center are returning to normal operations, including school bus service.

UPDATE — Jackson Hole Fire/EMS is allowing parents to pick up Jackson Elementary students at the school’s south entrance ONLY. All others should still avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to resolve the situation. Lower Valley Energy has arrived on scene and is assessing the situation.

JACKSON — There is a natural gas leak near Jackson Elementary School off of Rosencrans Lane.

Lower Valley Energy is enroute to repair the leak. Parents and the public are asked to avoid the area until we send out an all-clear Nixle message. At this time, we do not have an estimate for how long it will take to repair. Parents with students at Jackson Elementary can expect their

