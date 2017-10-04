The General Federation of Women’s Club Wyoming Holds Fall Workshop In Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The General Federation of Women’s Club Wyoming had the state Fall workshop at the White Mountain Library the afternoon of September 30th and the morning of October 1st.

Women from across the state gathered to improve their skills in report writing and to become more familiar with the programs supported by the club.

Areas included in reports were Education, Leadership, Junior Special Programs, Public Issues, the state photography contest and the state writing contest. Our International Outreach programs that we support including Heifer International and Operation Smile both of which the GFWC supports through donations were discussed.

Heifer International is an organization which has been operating for 70 years. It supplies livestock such as goats and ducks as well as environmentally-sound agricultural training to improve the lives of those struggling daily for reliable sources of food and income. The first place that was helped was Puerto Rico.

Members were also encouraged to get their flu shots at Walgreens to help support the shot@life program that is a champion for global vaccines for children in developing countries.

During the icebreaker, at the beginning of the workshop, the attendees were divided into groups and given a bag of miscellaneous items. They were to work as a team to dress up one of their members with the items. Shirley Black and her team won this competition.