Genesis Alkali is Hiring Engineers in Operations, Maintenance, Environmental and Engineering Departments

Genesis Alkali, located west of Green River, WY has immediate openings for Engineers in Operations, Maintenance, Environmental and Engineering Departments.

To apply you must have a valid e-mail address, as e-mail will be the only form of communication for these positions.

We encourage you to check your e-mail regularly for updates. Applications can be accepted on-line ONLY.

Genesis is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, gender, religion, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or citizenship.

Genesis Alkali is the world’s largest producer of natural soda ash, offering a secure, reliable and diverse range of high-quality product choices. Alkali mines and processes trona ore and manufactures soda ash that is used in the production of glass, detergents, chemical manufacturing, pulp and paper production, and water treatment.

It also produces sodium bicarbonate and other chemical compounds used in common industrial, agricultural, and household applications. Our main Alkali operations are in Green River, Wyoming, home of the world’s largest trona ore deposit, with a corporate office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Genesis Alkali, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Energy, L.P., (NYSE: GEL). Genesis Energy is a growth-oriented master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Through four divisions: offshore pipeline transportation, sodium minerals and sulfur services, marine transportation and onshore facilities and transportation, we provide an integrated suite of services to refineries, oil producers, and industrial and commercial enterprises.

For more information visit www.genesisenergy.com or alkali.genesisenergy.com.



