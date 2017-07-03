George Edward Probart (January 9, 1930 – June 30, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — George Edward Probart, 87, of Rock Springs passed away suddenly at his home Friday, June 30, 2017.

He was born January 9, 1930 in Pocatello, Idaho, the son of Leo Edward Probart and Josie Fern Hill Probart. He attended Pocatello High School and graduated with the class of 1949.

George served his country in the US Army during the Korean War.

He married Betty Lou Schlehuber June 5, 1953 in Pocatello.

He had been employed at Pacific Power and Light for 19 years retiring in 1995. He had also worked at Walmart as a door greeter from 2008 to 2016. George was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a temple worker for many years.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, baseball, coaching church soft ball, watching western movies and watching basketball, especially the Utah Jazz.

Survivors include his wife Betty Probart; daughters Vicki Baker and husband Tommy, Brenda Vieyra and husband Curt Ward, and Karen Carlson and husband Ken; brother-in-law Dick Swindell; 8 grandchildren, Jason Engle, Justin Martinez, Kristy Trujillo, Angela White, Kim Martinez, Nicole Osborn, Jeana Vieyra and April Trujillo; 15 great-grandchildren, Keegan, Ariah, Alex, Shelby, James, McKenzie, Toni, Brandon, Adrian, Austin, Maycee, Kailee, Devin, Gaige, MaKiya, and Payton; 1 great-great-grandchild Averi; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Josie Probart, brothers Gerald, Adrian and Lewis, sisters Zelda and Leola and granddaughters Annette and Tiffanie.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, July 7, 2017 at the Rock Springs LDS Stake Center, 2055 Edgar St., Rock Springs. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services at the church.

Interment with military honors will follow at the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, North Rock Springs.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.