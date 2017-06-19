George Rahm (April 27, 1921 – June 15, 2017)

PINEDALE — George Rahm, 96, of Pinedale, WY passed away June 15, 2017, in Idaho Falls, ID. Services will be held at St. Andrews in the Pines Episcopal Church on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Cora Cemetery with a luncheon following at the VFW.

George was born April 27, 1921, in Cora, WY to Gottfried and Viola Rahm. When his mother passed away in 1925, he went to the Cathedral (Episcopal) Home for Children in Laramie.

George married the love of his life Laura Jean Brewer on November 27, 1948, in Pinedale. They had one daughter, Barbara Jean Rahm born September 15, 1951. Jean passed away September 21, 2016. George and Jean were married for 67 years.

His careers included cowboying, trapping, farm work, tie hacking, oilfield, Wyoming Game & Fish, Forest Service, and Wyoming Highway Department. His hobbies and life’s passions were building furniture, rock hunting, fishing, hunting, and wood carving. He was a World War II veteran, 41-year member of the VFW, and 26-year member of the American Legion, and lifelong member of the Episcopal Church.

He is survived by granddaughter MeLissa Binning of Pinedale WY, grandson Dwayne (Ashley, sons Laken and Cole) Burson of Bartlesville, OK, great-granddaughter Samantha (Bill) Jackson of Kearney,NE, great-granddaughter Tinsley Binning of Laramie, WY, great-grandson Dillon Burson of Tulsa, OK, great great grandson Kaleb Jackson of Kearny, NE.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Laura Jean Rahm, daughter Barbara Jean Rahm, brothers Ben and Carroll Rahm and sister Nellie Perry.

Instead of flowers, please send donations to the Alter Guild at St. Andrews in the Pines Episcopal Church for the preservation of the beautiful handcrafted alters and furniture in the church. Cards can be sent to PO Box 446 Daniel, WY 83115.

