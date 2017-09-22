Georgia Man Killed In Head On Collision Near Green River

GREEN RIVER — On September 21st, 2017 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 87 on WY 374 near Green River, Wyoming.

At 1:10 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a two-vehicle head-on collision.

A 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling eastbound on WY 374 when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed over the center lane line and into the westbound traffic lane. The Dodge Ram then collided head-on with a 2017 Peterbilt semi truck. After the collision, the Dodge Ram entered into the right of way south of the highway. The Peterbilt came to rest on the north side of the highway in the right of way.

The driver of the Dodge Ram suffered a fatal injury as a result of the initial collision. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt. The deceased driver has been identified as 34-year-old Jakin, Georgia resident, Douglas Wolfgram.

The driver of the Peterbilt was extricated from the semi truck and transported to the hospital by ambulance to Sweetwater County and was hospitalized.

This is the 108th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 89 in 2016, 113 in 2015, and 114 in 2014.