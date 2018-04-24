Gerald B. Brown Jr. (December 23, 1959 - April 3, 2018).

ROCK SPRINGS — Gerald B. Brown Jr. 58, passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah following a lengthy illness. Mr. Brown was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on December 23, 1959, the son of Gerald B. Brown Sr. and Mabel Brooks Brown.

Mr. Brown attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming,

He married Lori Hindman on March 18, 1982, in Rock Springs, Wyoming,

Mr. Brown was employed by Bridger Coal Company Mine on March 16, 1979, first as a coal truck hauler then an overland conveyor belt operator.

His interests included spending time with family especially his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, shooting guns, riding Harley’s and wildlife photography. He entered a contest with the Green River Chamber of Commerce and had an honorable mention with one of his photographs.

Survivors include his parents Gerald B Brown Sr. and wife Mabel of Rock Springs, Wyoming, wife Lori Brown of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son, Buck Brown and wife Bonnie of Green River, Wyoming and one daughter Jennifer Reed and husband Stevven of Rock Springs, Wyoming, three sisters Terrie Doak and husband Tim, Debbie O’Neal and husband David and Janet Cunningham and husband Tom all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, four grandchildren Jade Reed, Evelyn Brown, Kristi Hassell and Amanda Johnson, one great granddaughter, Savannah Hassel, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews,

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents, one great-grandson Chase Johnson.

Following cremation, military honors and a celebration of life will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, April 28, 2018, American Legion, 543 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com