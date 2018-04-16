Gerald Brown Jr (December 23, 1959 - April 3, 2018).

ROCK SPRINGS — Gerald Brown Jr. Passed away at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah following a lengthy illness. Mr. Brown was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was born in Rock Springs on December 23, 1959, the son of Gerald B Brown Sr and Mabel Brooks Brown.

Mr. Brown attended schools in Rock Springs.

He married Lori Hindman on March 18, 1982, in Rock Springs, Wy.

Mr. Brown was employed by Bridger Coal Company Mine in March 1979 first as a coal truck hauler then an overland conveyor belt operator.

His interest included spending time with family especially his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, shooting guns, riding his Harley and wildlife photography. He entered a contest with the Green River Chamber of Commerce and had an Honorable mention with one of his photographs.

Survivors include his parents Gerald B. Brown Sr. and wife Mabel Brown of Rock Springs, Wife Lori Brown of Rock Springs. One son Buck Brown and wife Bonnie of Green River. And one daughter Jennifer Reed and Husband Stevven of Rock Springs Wy. Three sisters Terrie Doak and Husband Tim, Debbie O’Neal and Husband David, Janet Cunningham and Husband Tom all of Rock Springs Wy. Four Grandchildren Jade Reed, Evelyn Brown, Kristi Hassel, and Amanda Johnson; great granddaughter Savannah Hassel; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was Proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents Ira and Bessie Brooks of Missouri and paternal grandparents Buck and Lolita Brown of Rock Springs Wy. One Greatgrandson Chase Johnson of North Carolina.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion on April 28th At 10 am.

It will be a Potluck following services so feel free to bring your favorite food.

There will be a procession at 9:00 am with Harley’s and vehicles through town to the Legion starting at 1706 Melody Dr. north of town for those who wish to participate you are welcome.