Gerald J. Uranker (May 12, 1937 – May 4, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Gerald J. Uranker, 80, of Rock Springs, passed away Friday, May 4, 2018 at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs.

He was born May 12, 1937 in Reliance, WY the son of Henry Uranker and Mary Elizabeth O’Laffe Uranker. He attended school in Reliance and graduated from Reliance High School.

Gerald married Celia E. Green May 2, 1959 in California. She preceded him in death November 26, 1999.

He was a veteran having served both in the US Navy and the US Army.

He was employed by FMC Corporation until his retirement in 1999 after 28 years. He also worked for Zanetti Bus Lines as a bus driver.

Gerald was a member of the Eagles Lodge #151 and the American Legion Archie Hay Post #24. He spent many years traveling to Eagles Conventions around the State of Wyoming. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his family, and traveling to Wendover as gambling was his favorite hobby.

Survivors include his sons Gerald D. Uranker (Connie) of Rock Springs, William T. Uranker (Kathy) of Williston, ND, and Robbie J. Uranker (Marci) of Grand Junction, CO; daughter Deirdra L. Romero (Ken) of Rock Springs; daughter-in-law Dawn M. Lowrance of Rock Springs; brother-in-laws William W. Green (Jean) of Balstrop, TX, and Thomas L. James (Jodi) of Green River, WY; sister-in-law Roberta R. Vaughn of Rock Springs; grandchildren Misty Foster (Dan) of Littleton, CO, Dawn Lewis (Jon ) Rock Springs, WY, Kayla Potter (Kory) of Green River, WY, Myckeal Uranker of Williston, ND, Jerico Uranker (Breanna) of Vernal, UT , Ashley Thurston of Cedar City, UT, Teagan Castro (Cade) and Taylor Ingvalson all of Grand Junction, CO, Joshua Uranker (Casey) of Salt Lake City, UT, Tiffany Uranker (Eric) of Rock Springs, WY, Tracy Bernard (Shane) and Billy Uranker (Holli) all of Williston, ND; great-grandchildren Sierra Martinez (Desmend), Madyson Foster, Malyki Uranker, Weston Uranker, Bransen Potter, Alyce Uranker, Shelby Kinslow, Levi Uranker, London Broussard, Alyssa Lewis, Karlee Lewis, Taytum Uranker, Bryken Potter, Briar Potter, Riddic Uranker, Jordie Uranker, and Jaden Broussard; great-great-grandchild Kodah Martinez; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by wife Celia Uranker, parents Henry and Mary Uranker, brothers George Paul and Robert Paul, son Micheal Uranker, grandson Anthony Uranker and granddaughter Katrina Uranker.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs. A viewing will be held 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday May 8, 2018 and Wednesday one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Interment with military honors will take place at the Paul J. Wataha section of the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, Rock Springs.

