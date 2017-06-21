Gerald P. Sims (January 22, 1940 – June 21, 2017)

ROCK SPRINGS — Gerald P. Sims, 77, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at his home. A resident of Rock Springs for the past forty-two years and former resident of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Mr. Sims died following a lengthy illness.

He was born on January 22, 1940 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, the son of Coy P. Sims and Lula N. Courtney.

Mr. Sims attended schools in Parkersburg and was a 1959 graduate of the high school there.

He married J. Lynn Vaughn Sims in St. Mary’s, West Virginia on January 26, 1961.

Mr. Sims was employed at F.M.C. for forty years and retired in 2001 as a Control Room Operator.

His interests included camping, watching football and NASCAR Races, walking and swinging on the back porch swing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife Juanita Lynn Sims of Rock Springs; three daughters Carla Wise and husband Helmut of Rock Springs, Robin Cheese of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Lanette Kroupa and husband Jay of Grand Junction, Colorado; one brother Mike Sims of Parkersburg, West Virginia; three sisters Jo Anne Valentine of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Donna Bartlett of Little Hocking, Ohio and Carol Robinette of Peoria, Arizona; four grandchildren Megan Wostrell, Brittany Brownell, Lyndzie Kroupa and Makenzie Kroupa; five great-grandchildren Alexandria Wostrel, Danielle Wostrel, Wesley Wostrel, Alyssa Wostrel and Asher Brownell; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Wilma Cook and two brothers David Sims and Edward Sims.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 905 Monroe Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

