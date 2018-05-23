Geraldine Murphy (September 20, 1945 – May 4, 2018)

GREEN RIVER — Geraldine Murphy, 72, passed away Friday, May 4th, 2018 at her winter home in Quartzsite, AZ. She was a life-long resident of Green River.

Geraldine was born on September 20th, 1945 in Green River, Wyoming, the daughter of Ralph and Muriel Widdop. She attended schools in Green River, Wyoming and was a 1963 graduate of the Lincoln High School.

Geraldine married Joe Murphy on November 20th, 1965 in Green River, Wyoming. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, jewelry making, gardening, baking, and raising 3 rambunctious boys.

Survivors include her 3 sons, Dan Murphy and wife Tammy of Gendale, AZ, Scott Murphy and wife Michelle of Glendale, AZ, and Kenneth Murphy and wife Laurie of Green River, WY, 5 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Joe Murphy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fish Bowl 1410 Uinta Dr, Green River, WY 82935 June 22nd from noon to 3 pm. Condolences and fond memories can be sent to smurph_72@msn.com, and will be shared during the Celebration of Life.