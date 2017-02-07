Is the PATH Act Delaying Your Tax Refund?

Need to pay bills, go on vacation, or replenish savings? The PATH Act is delaying refunds for millions of Americans. If you qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC), you could be forced to wait until after February 15th to receive your refund.

Don’t wait, apply for the Easy Advance at Liberty Tax. If approved, get up to $1300 Fast!

Call 307-362-7667 for an appointment.

The professionals at Liberty Tax are open seven days a week. Walk into our office at 2400 Foothill Blvd #2 in Rock Springs or call 307-362-7667 for an appointment.

Follow Liberty Tax Service on Facebook here.

.

*An Easy Advance (EA) is a loan secured by your tax refund and is offered by Republic Bank & Trust Company, member FDIC, to eligible taxpayers. There are no fees or interest associated with the EA. Loan amount options are determined by your expected tax refund less authorized fees. Subject to underwriting and approval. EA proceeds are typically available within 24 hours of IRS acceptance of tax return (or within 24 hours of filing for those filing before the IRS start date), however, if direct deposit is selected it may take additional time for your financial institution to post the funds to your account. Visit your Liberty office to learn about the cost and timing of all filing and product options. Valid at participating locations. Valid Jan. 3-Feb. 28, 2017.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.