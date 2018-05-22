Get a Blood Test Any Day of The Week in May: Hospital Offers More Than 30 Tests!

Do you need help with your spring health and wellness goals? We have just the thing.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will offer health and wellness screenings daily through the end of May.

“Wellness testing can be done any time our lab is open,” said Lab Director Mary Fischer. “This month, we’re encouraging residents to work with us for the next couple of weeks on meeting their health care goals.”

Through the end of May, area residents can have tests done whenever the lab is open: From 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call the MHSC Lab at 307-352-8360 for an appointment, although walk-ins are welcome. Wellness testing results can be forwarded to your doctor and mailed to your home.

This year, the lab also increased the number of wellness tests it offers. There now are more than 30 tests available to choose from.

Tests offered include a Comprehensive Chemistry Panel, Hepatitis C testing or a way to find out whether you’re getting enough Vitamin D. Fasting is recommended for accurate results. For a complete list, go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com. You’ll find the laboratory’s list of available tests under “Our Services.”

“The health and well-being of our residents is so important. Wellness testing offers a low-cost option for them to take charge of their own health.” ~ Mary Fischer

About Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC offers care in ENT/otolaryngology, family medicine, general surgery, internal medicine, pediatrics, pulmonology, pediatrics, nephrology, obstetrics and women’s health, oncology, orthopedics and sports medicine, and urology.

Services include cardiac rehabilitation, cardio and respiratory, diabetes education, dialysis, emergency care, intensive care, laboratory services, medical imaging, medical and surgical, nutrition therapy, rehabilitation and sleep disorder lab, as well as cardiology, vascular and maternal-fetal medicine services through its affiliation with University of Utah Health. Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.

