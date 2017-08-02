Get Your ‘Aww’ On: Petting Zoo & Pony Rides

ROCK SPRINGS — The Fair Animal Specialties Petting Zoo is returning to the Sweetwater County Fair. The Petting Zoo is one of the most loved exhibits offered at the fair.

It is suitable for children and adults of all ages.

What You’ll See

The zoo includes: pony rides, sow and pig display, sheep and lamb display, beef display (including several different cattle breeds), and many more animals.

These sweet animals are waiting for you to spoil them for a whole week! Bring the kids out and get ready to get your hands dirty in this playful petting zoo!

About the Fair

The Sweetwater County Fair is the largest annual event in Western Wyoming, drawing over 70,000 visitors in 2016. It features the largest midway in the area, a Grandstand Stage with top-ranked performing artists, traditional county fair exhibits and food, and fun for the whole family.

Additionally, the Sweetwater County Fair was named the NUMBER ONE summer event in Wyoming by Wyoming Lifestyle Magazine.

Additional attractions for the 2017 Fair include Graffiti Artist Arcy, Fido 500 Mini Dog Races, Lady Houdini, Lanky the Clown, Marty Davis’s Legend of Pioneers, Animal Specialties Petting Zoo, Sting Ray Encounter, Prehistoric Adventures with Tonka, Twinkle Time, Roberto the Magnificent and much more.