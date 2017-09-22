Get The Bundle Deal at Wyo Wireless!

Stop in Wyoming Wireless Verizon, Premium Verizon Retailer at 101 Gateway Blvd (Across from WalMart) and take advantage of their smartphone/tablet bundle.

Add a tablet to your account when you get a new phone, and save $50 instantly off the price of the phone! Any phone, any tablet.

.

Stop in and check out all the latest phones, like the Samsung Note 8. Perfect for taking pictures of fall sports and hunting. Get crisp photos even when it’s dark and it’s difficult to keep your phone steady.

The Galaxy Note 8‘s dual camera has a wide-angle camera that comes with the great low-light capabilities that you’ve come to expect from Galaxy phones, while the telephoto camera gives you 2x optical zoom for you to capture the near and far.

Both have optical image stabilization so you get steady shots even when zoomed in.

.

New S Pen

The Note 8 allows you to say it your way with the new S Pen. Write texts, crop photos and create animated GIFs with Samsung’s most advanced S Pen to date.

Notes, memos and reminders can even be written on the spot without unlocking your phone!

.

Wyoming Wireless in Rock Springs is open seven days a week for your convenience!

Hours:

Monday-Friday: 10 am – 7 pm

Saturday: 10 am – 4 pm

Sunday: 12 – 4 pm

.

Call 307-382-0704!

.

.

Wyoming Wireless has two locations in Sweetwater County:

101 Gateway Blvd across from Walmart in Rock Springs

50 Monroe Ave next to the theater in Green River.

.

Visit the Wyoming Wireless website.

Like Wyoming Wireless on Facebook:

.



Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.