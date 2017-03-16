Get Healthy: Memorial Hospital Hosting Annual Health & Wellness Fair

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will be hosting the annual Health & Wellness Fair on March 25 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Everyone is invited to this public event.

Many community organizations will be there to provide information on all aspects of health and overall well-being for employees, students, retirees, and members of the community.

There will also be free blood pressure and BMI testing.

Providers will be on hand to answer any questions.

Contact Janae Gale for more information at 307-352-8418 or Find out more here.

