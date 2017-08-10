Get Some Help Getting Back To School With 4 Mom’s Clothing Drive Friday And Saturday

ROCK SPRINGS — A clothing drive started by local moms is growing locally and being copied in nearby communities. The organizers hope to help as many people in need as possible.

The 4 Mom’s Clothing Drive will take place at the old American Legion building on Friday and Saturday.

Anyone who is in need of free clothing, especially for back to school purposes is invited to participate, just come by the old American Legion at 543 Broadway, Rock Springs, WY from 9 am to 6 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Organizers have different types of clothes on tables along with shoes, coats and other items including some school supplies.

They also have women’s clothing, men’s clothing, teens, blankets, backpacks, Halloween costumes, belts, shoes, coats, maternity, hats, and more.

All items are free for those in need.