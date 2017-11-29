Get Ready for the Guns & Hoses Charity Game!

Support the cause, donate a toy and choose your side!

The 3rd Annual Guns & Hoses Charity Basketball Game is December 1st, at Western Wyoming Community College.

The Rock Springs Police Protection Association (PPA) and the Rock Springs International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) will battle against each other in the name of Holiday charity.

Guns & Hoses Charity Game

Dec. 1, at 7 pm

WWCC Rushmore Gym

The game is free to the public, however we ask that you bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Food Bank or a toy for the Toys for Kids Program sponsored by the IAFF.

This year’s game will feature the Color Guard from the Rock Springs American Legion, the RSHS Tiger Cheerleaders, a $10,000 giveaway at halftime and a visit from a very special guest. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and concessions.

Tickets for the $10,000 giveaway are still available by contacting a member of the RSPD or RSFD and are $100 each. The proceeds from the raffle will go back to the community in the form of donations.

We look forward to another successful event and would like to thank the community for your continued support.

