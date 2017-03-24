Get Your Tickets to the April 15 Sweetwater Ducks Unlimited Banquet

Reserve a seat at the Sweetwater Ducks Unlimited Banquet today to support waterfowl and waterfowl conservation.

Not a member? Not a problem. Non-members are welcome, and a Ducks Unlimited membership is included with admission.

Tickets available to buy online.

Don’t miss this night of food, friends, and entertainment.

Dinner

Live auction

Raffles

Games

AND PLENTY OF GUNS TO WIN

Event Info

This event supports waterfowl and waterfowl conservation. With your help, Ducks Unlimited can realize it’s vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow, and forever.

Follow Sweetwater County Ducks Unlimited on Facebook here.

