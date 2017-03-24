Get Your Tickets to the April 15 Sweetwater Ducks Unlimited Banquet

Reserve a seat at the Sweetwater Ducks Unlimited Banquet today to support waterfowl and waterfowl conservation.
Not a member? Not a problem. Non-members are welcome, and a Ducks Unlimited membership is included with admission.
Tickets available to buy online.
Don’t miss this night of food, friends, and entertainment.
- Dinner
- Live auction
- Raffles
- Games
- AND PLENTY OF GUNS TO WIN
Event Info
- Where: Sweetwater Events Complex
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2017
- Ticket Prices: Single $70, couples $100
- Buy Tickets: Trailhead Guns, 515 Broadway St, Rock Springs; Elk Bomb Shooting Supplies, 418 Broadway St, Rock Springs
- Contact Info: Mike Bledsoe 307-922-3230
This event supports waterfowl and waterfowl conservation. With your help, Ducks Unlimited can realize it’s vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow, and forever.
Follow Sweetwater County Ducks Unlimited on Facebook here.
