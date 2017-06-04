Who Gets Help From Southwest Counseling?

Who are the people getting help at Southwest Counseling?

You may not realize that mental health and substance abuse treatment helps people right in your hometown.

You may not realize what mental health and substance abuse looks like.

.

It’s a Single Mom with a Drug Addiction

How do you get the treatment you need when you have a child to provide for?

Southwest Counseling has a residential treatment program where you can keep your children with you. Addiction is treatable and Southwest Counseling is here to help you.

.



.

It’s a Working Man with Depression

Depression is the most common mental illness and it’s got very real consequences. Perhaps your body physically aches and you have difficulty crawling out of bed in the morning. You feel it in your bones. You feel hopeless and there is no pleasure in anything. Love or excitement are feelings from long ago.

Depression is treatable. You don’t have to go through life without pleasure. Southwest Counseling is here to help you.

.



.

It’s a Teenager Experiencing a Mental Illness the First Time

Most people have their first experience with mental illness in their teens or as a young adult. It’s scary for the young person and their family when chemicals in their brain go out of balance. They may lose touch with reality and begin to believe someone is out to get them. They may see phantoms and never feel safe.

A loss of touch with reality, or psychosis, is best treated as early as possible. Don’t just ignore it. There are treatment options for the young person and support for the family. Southwest Counseling is here to help you.

.



.

Help Available Near You

Rock Springs – College Hill

1124 College Dr.

307-352-6680

Rock Springs – Foothill

2300 Foothill Blvd.

307-352-6677

Green River

175 Riverview Dr. (through the end of October)

*115 East Flaming Gorge Way (New location starting in November)

307-872-3205

Pinedale

120 S. Cole Ave.

307-367-6445

.

Find Southwest Counseling Service on Facebook here.



.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.