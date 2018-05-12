Getting Naked: Sheep Shearing in Sweetwater County [PHOTO ESSAY]

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The rangeland sheep in Sweetwater County are a whole lot cooler after shedding their woolly coats as the temperatures rise this spring.

About 3,000 sheep were sheared at the tail end of April by the Thoman Ranch.

The annual shearing of a stadium-worth of sheep is an impressive feat of agricultural assembly-line efficiency. The sheep grow the wool, but they don’t give it up easily. A crew of seven Uruguayan professional sheep shearers wrestle the sheep, turning them over as they shear and averaging a sheep a minute.

This crew can shear a thousand sheep a day and will finish shearing in about three days, weather-dependent.

This herd is Rambouillet fine-wooled sheep. According to Mary Thoman, these sheep produce some of the best wool in Wyoming.