Getting Naked: Sheep Shearing in Sweetwater County [PHOTO ESSAY]

By Katie Glennemeier -
Get a behind-the-scenes tour of a three-day sheep shearing operation in Sweetwater County.

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The rangeland sheep in Sweetwater County are a whole lot cooler after shedding their woolly coats as the temperatures rise this spring.

About 3,000 sheep were sheared at the tail end of April by the Thoman Ranch.

The annual shearing of a stadium-worth of sheep is an impressive feat of agricultural assembly-line efficiency. The sheep grow the wool, but they don’t give it up easily. A crew of seven Uruguayan professional sheep shearers wrestle the sheep, turning them over as they shear and averaging a sheep a minute.

This crew can shear a thousand sheep a day and will finish shearing in about three days, weather-dependent.

This herd is Rambouillet fine-wooled sheep. According to Mary Thoman, these sheep produce some of the best wool in Wyoming.

Pedro Huayre, a Peruvian sheepherder, who works at the Thoman Ranch. He is shooing the sheep onto the ramp that leads into the trailer where they will be sheared.
Naked sheep are in front, woolly sheep in the back.
An inside look at sheep shearing.

When the sheep are done, they go down the chute and into the naked sheep pen.

The wool is sorted by quality. The finest wool of the belly fetches a better price, so it’s separated out.
Batches of wool are fed into a wool baler.
The bags are stacked and sold to a wool dealer. Rain clouds loom in the background with Pilot Butte in the background.
The sheep go through the chute, up the ramp, and into the trailer to be sheared. The man to the right is grabbing the freshly shorn wool off the floor of the trailer.
The sheep are marked with a paint brand on their wool, one of the ways they can be identified.
After they are sheared, the naked sheep are released onto the range with the sheepdogs. They generally shear the sheep before they have their lambs because all that wool gets in the way.
Don’t worry though. They’ll grow more.

 

