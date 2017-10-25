GFWC Woman’s Club of Rock Springs Meets

ROCK SPRINGS — The GFWC Woman’s Club of Rock Springs issued the following update on their last meeting.

The Busy Hands section of The GFWC Woman’s Club of Rock Springs met on October 24th.

There were 14 members and a guest in attendance.

Mary Lou Henderson and Jeanne Weidner served as hostesses.

They had a Fall theme for decorations and served ice-cream and cookies.

Marcia Volner demonstrated crocheting around the edge of fleece to make a blanket.

Rue Marie Finney brought fleece and showed members a different way of tying two pieces of fleece into a blanket called “foot in mouth.” Charlette Stewart brought Christmas cards for members to sign and write a message in to be sent to our veterans.

Our guest, Mary Huff brought crocheting to work on. Marcia Volner also brought her computer to show members how to get on our new website gfwcrocksprings.org.

We invite everyone to access the website and check it out.

Other members in attendance working on various knitting and crocheting projects as well as signing cards for veterans were Beverly Blackwell, Shirley Black, Bess Stevenson, Leslie Jo Gatti, Gail Aldred, Betty Auld, Juanita Angeli, Betty Jean Carter, and Marlene McMillan.

Our next section meeting, garden, is on November 7th at 1:00 at the downtown Rock Springs Library. Literature section will meet November 14th at the same time and place.

Our next general meeting will be at the Outlaw on November 21st at 11:30 am.

Please contact any member if you would like to join us or send us a message on our website – gfwcrocksprings.org or on Facebook, Woman’s Club of Rock Springs-GFWCWyoming. We will get back to you!