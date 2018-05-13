GHSC Celebrates Mother’s Day with Tropical Tea [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– Golden Hour Senior Center showed its appreciation for mothers on Friday with a Mother’s Day Tropical Tea.

The meal consisted of strawberry spinach salad, spaghetti salad, and zucchini quiche. They also enjoyed petit fours including chicken salad, egg salad, ham salad, and cucumber sandwich.

They also had scones, lemon bars, and shortbread cookies for sweet treats, with their choice of hot tea.

The tea guests also played a game matching the names of animal babies to the names of their mothers. Some of the matches included a joey and a kangaroo, a tadpole and a toad, and a cria and an alpaca.

Green River Smith’s Food & Drug and Rose Floral donated house plants to be given away to lucky guests. GHSC drew names of the guests out of a bucket to decide who went home with the plants.

GHSC also gave the guests a small starter plant to take home and grow.



Check out some photos below of the Mother’s Day Tropical Tea.



