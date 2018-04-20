GHSC Hosts Spring Chicken Dinner Dance [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– Community members gathered at the Golden Hour Senior Center this evening for yummy food, dancing, and great company at the Spring Chicken Dinner Dance.

The guests enjoyed chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, salad bar, Key Largo veggie blend, herb rolls, and apple, cherry, and lemon pies.

The EIO Band played a variety of songs while the guests listened and danced along. They danced to the Chicken Song and the Hokey Pokey, as well as line danced.



Check out some photos of the Spring Chicken Dinner Dance below.

