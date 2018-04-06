GHSC Hosts Volunteer Appreciation Lunch

GREEN RIVER– Golden Hour Senior Center hosted its 2018 Volunteer Appreciation Lunch today to thank all of the awesome volunteers that give their time to not only help prepare and serve meals, but also provide company and comfort to the senior center members.

GHSC director Sheela Schermetzler said Golden Hour currently has 683 members, which is an increase by more than 50 people from one year ago, so there are a lot of people the center is serving meals to.

“We have a lot of work that has to be done,” Schermetzler said. “Without these wonderful volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to do everything.”

She also thanked the GHSC Board of Directors for all of the work they do for the center.



Mayor Rust Proclaims April 6 as GHSC Volunteer Appreciation Day

Mayor Pete Rust spoke at the lunch and read a proclamation, declaring April 6, 2018 as Golden Hour Senior Center Volunteer Appreciation Day.

“You just can’t underestimate the importance of volunteers,” Rust said.

The proclamation states that the city of Green River supports volunteerism to create a sense of community, and urges all citizens to participate in volunteer work.



Appreciating the Dedicated Volunteers

Other speakers included Irene Parsons and GHSC activities and marketing coordinator Irish Kreis.

Parsons thanked the volunteers for giving their time, their care, and their selflessness.

“Any community is only as strong as the people invested in it,” Parsons said.







Kreis read some comments from the volunteer surveys that the GHSC patrons that get home delivered meals filled out.

The patrons expressed their gratitude for the meals, but also the friendship they have built with the volunteers. On an average day, GHSC delivers 60 meals, so it takes a lot of dedicated people to make all of the home deliveries.

“I appreciate your time and commitment to Golden Hour Senior Center,” Kreis said. “We wouldn’t be able to do any of this without you.”





Volunteer Shirts

The volunteers were given shirts which were sponsored by Trona Valley Federal Credit Union.

“I was blessed,” director of business development Melanie Hutchison said about being asked to sponsor the shirts.