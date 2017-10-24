Gibson Victorious at Pat Bradley Invitational

SARASOTA, Fla. (Oct. 23, 2017) – Senior Gabrielle Gibson used a final-round 70 (-2) to claim medalist honors at the 40th Annual Pat Bradley Invitational on Monday at the Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club in Sarasota, Fla.

As a team, the Cowgirls recorded rounds of 305 (+17) and 294 (+6) to finish the tournament at 904 (+40), which was good for ninth-place of the 15-team field. It was also their third top-ten team finish of the fall.

University of Wyoming sports coverage

in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:





Well Deserved Win

“What an awesome, well deserved win for Gabrielle Gibson,” Cowgirl head coach Josey Stender said. “She truly is a product of the process here at Wyoming. Individual wins are so difficult to come by in our sport and she has worked so hard for this. I couldn’t be more proud of her growth as an athlete and how she represents our program on and off the course.”



Gibson Recorded Lowest Indiviual Event Score in Cowgirl History

To follow her opening-round 71 (-1) on Sunday, Gibson recorded a 70 (-2) in both the second and third rounds on Monday. Gibson used five birdies during the last 11 holes of the final round to finish the tournament with a three-round 211 (-5), which became the lowest individual event score in Cowgirl history.

It was also the tenth-best final score in the history of the Pat Bradley Invitational. She previously held the lowest individual 54-hole record at UW when she fired a 212 (-4) at the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic in September.

The most recent Cowgirl golfer to take medalist honors at a 54-hole tournament was Jonelle Martinez at the 2009 Mountain West Championships. Martinez shot a 221 (+5) to take the individual conference title.

The win for Gibson is the first tournament crown of her career and now the fifth finish inside the top-ten while a member of the Brown and Gold.



Other Cowgirl Standout Performances

Junior Megan Knadler posted a second round 80 (+8) before a career-best 70 (-2) during the final round to finish tied for 36th for Wyoming. Knadler signed for a three-day total 229 (+13), which was her second-best 54-hole score of the fall season.

Sophomore Erin Sargent saved her best round for last on Monday as she posted a 75 (+3) after a 78 (+6) this morning. Sargent tied for 48th with a 232 (+16), as junior Sarah Hankins finished two shots behind. Hankins also recorded her best round on Monday afternoon with a 77 (+5).

To round out the Cowgirl lineup, redshirt freshman Caitlyn Skavdahl shot a 78 (+6) and a 79 (+7) on Monday to close out the fall with a 238 (+22).



Great, Competitive Fall

“I was very pleased with our team rally in the last round today,” Stender added. “We came in with the second best score of the afternoon and they all fought hard for each shot. This was a great, competitive fall for us while reaching a few team and individual goals.”

After 12 rounds of play this fall, Gibson completed the season with a team-best 72.8 scoring average, while Sargent was second at 75.1. Juanita Rico currently holds the top season scoring average (Min. 18 rounds) at 75.6. Gibson had a 75.7 scoring average during her junior campaign.



Wyoming Individual Results

1. Gabrielle Gibson: 71 (-1) – 70 (-2) – 70 (-2) = 211 (-5) *

T36. Megan Knadler: 77 (+5) – 80 (+8) – 70 (E) = 229 (+13)

T48. Erin Sargent: 79 (+7) – 78 (+6) – 75 (+3) = 232 (+16)

T55. Sarah Hankins: 78 (+6) – 79 (+7) – 77 (+5) = 234 (+18)

67. Caitlyn Skavdahl: 81 (+9) – 78 (+6) – 79 (+7) = 238 (+22)

* Lowest individual event score in Cowgirl history.



Team Results

1. Southern Miss.: 297-289-287=873 (+9)

2. Jacksonville: 304-288-294=886 (+22)

3. FIU: 301-296-296=893 (+29)

4. South Florida: 295-293-306=894 (+30)

5. Florida Gulf Coast: 299-290-306=895 (+31)

6. Western Kentucky: 299-297-303=899 (+35)

7. UMK: 303-298-299=900 (+36)

8. Boston College: 294-304-305=903 (+39)

9. Wyoming: 305-305-294=904 (+40)

10. Texas A&M Corpus Christi: 307-297-304=908 (+44)

11. Cincinnati: 310-298-303=911 (+47)

12. Georgia State: 304-305-306=915 (+51)

13. Morehead State: 311-315-301=927 (+63)

14. Eastern Michigan: 322-301-304=927 (+63)

15. FAU: 313-315-310=938 (+74)