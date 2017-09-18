Gillette Resident Killed In One Vehicle Rollover

GILLETTE — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on September 10th, 2017 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 137 on Interstate 90 near Gillette, Wyoming. At 5:10 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2005 Subaru Legacy was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90. For reasons unknown, the vehicle traveled over the rumble strips and the driver over-corrected to the left. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and entered the median area. The vehicle overturned twice, ejecting the driver. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He was transported to Campbell County Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

The driver of the Subaru has been identified as 35-year-old Gillette, Wyoming resident Hunter Stanley.

This is the 104th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 86 in 2016, 112 in 2015, and 110 in 2014 to date.