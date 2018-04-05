Girl Scouts Putting Cookie Proceeds Toward ADA Playground Equipment

GREEN RIVER — Girl Scout Troop 1932 out of Green River, a group that consists of 14 second and third grade Brownies, has decided to take on a special community project with the proceeds of their girl scout cookie sales going to help a cause close to their hearts.

Seven-year-old Brooklyn Phillips is part of the troop and has a five-year-old little sister, Kinley, who has a genetic disorder that limits her ability to walk, talk, and move like a typical five-year-old.

Eight-year-old Alexis Cory, a fellow member of the troop, proposed the idea that they use cookie sales to purchase ADA playground equipment for Green River city parks so that Kinley and other kids like her can be included in the joy and discovery of play.

“Help her make memories with her family and not just watch others play,” says the poster explaining their project to the public.

A thermometer outlining their progress shows the different types of equipment they could purchase depending on how much they are able to raise.

So far they’ve raised enough to purchase an adaptive swing chair and a sensory wave spinning seat. If they reach their goal of $5,000, they could purchase a Merry-Go-All.

The group could have chosen to go on a camping trip, but they decided to do a Take Action Project to solve a community problem.

“They are amazing. They work hard and come up with some really good ideas. They have big goals and who are we to tell them they can’t do something,” said Troop co-leader Jen Wilkenson.

Folks who are interested in getting more involved can email gsmw1932@gmail.com or stop by a cookie booth. Cookie booth times can be found at www.gsmw.org.

Upcoming cookie booths are scheduled for 10 am – 2 pm on April 7 at Joann Fabrics and 2-4 pm on April 14 at Walmart.