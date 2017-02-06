0

SPORTS

Girls High School Basketball Standings and Weekend Scores

Girls HS Basketball Standings

4A East

Conference record first the overall

Courtesy of Wyopreps.com

Gillette 5-0, 15-2

Cheyenne East 4-1, 13-2

Laramie 3-2, 12-4

Cheyenne Central 2-3, 9-8

Sheridan 1-4, 5-11

Cheyenne South 0-5. 2-14

4A West

Natrona 5-0, 10-5

Kelly Walsh 3-2, 8-6

Evanston 3-2, 8-9

Green River 2-3, 8-8

Rock Springs 2-3, 10-4

Jackson 0-5, 0-15

3A East

West Quadrant

Worland 3-0, 10-3

Buffalo 2-1, 8-7

Rawlins 1-2, 7-8

Thermopolis 0-3, 5-12

East Quadrant

Douglas 3-0, 14-0

Torrington 2-1, 7-8

Wheatland 2-2, 9-6

Newcastle 0-4, 4-12

3A West

North Quadrant

Powell 3-0, 8-6

Cody 2-1, 7-9

Lander 1-2, 5-11

Riverton 0-3, 0-18

South Quadrant

Lyman 3-0, 12-3

Mountain View 2-1, 11-3

Star Valley 1-2, 9-5

Pinedale 0-3, 8-10

2A Northeast

Big Horn 6-0, 14-2

Wright 5-1, 10-8

Sundance 3-3, 9-6

Tongue River 2-4, 6-10

Moorcroft 1-5, 9-8

Upton 1-5, 6-8

2A Southeast

Pine Bluffs 5-0, 17-0

Lusk 4-1, 9-9

Southeast 2-2, 13-5

Burns 2-4, 4-15

Glenrock 0-6, 1-15

2A Northwest

Rocky Mountain 4-1, 12-5

Lovell 3-1, 9-7

Greybull 2-2, 9-7

Shoshoni 2-2, 10-9

Riverside 0-5, 0-16

2A Southwest

Wyoming Indian 3-0, 16-4

Big Piney 2-1, 8-10

Wind River 1-2, 5-12

Kemmerer 0-3, 0-13

1A Northeast

Kaycee 4-0, 7-9

Hulett 2-1, 5-7

Arvada-Clearmont 1-3, 6-9

Midwest 0-3, 1-12

1A Southeast

Rock River 15-1

Lingle-Ft. Laramie 7-9

H.E.M. 5-9

Guernsey-Sunrise 2-12

Glendo – Chugwater 0-4

1A Northwest

St. Stephens 5-0, 8-3

Ten Sleep 3-2, 8-8

Dubois 2-3, 8-8

Meeteetse 2-3, 5-9

Burlington 0-4, 2-14

1A Southwest

Farson-Eden 6-0, 16-2

Encampment 4-2, 13-4

Little Snake River 2-2, 14-3

Cokeville 1-4, 6-9

Saratoga 0-5, 5-7

Weekend Scores

Friday, February 3

Class 4A

#1 Gillette 67 Sheridan 38

#2 Cheyenne East 46 #4 Laramie 28

#3 Natrona 62 Green River 44

Rock Springs 57 #5 Kelly Walsh 41

Cheyenne Central 56 Cheyenne South 36

Evanston 56 Jackson 19

Class 3A

#1 Douglas 65 Rawlins 51

#3 Worland 50 Torrington 35

#4 Star Valley 60 Cody 40

Pinedale 52 #5 Powell 38

Lander 65 Riverton 42

Wheatland 60 Thermopolis 40

Class 2A

#1 Pine Bluffs 56 #4 Southeast 38

Greybull 52 #2 Wyoming Indian 51

#3 Big Horn 56 Moorcroft 24

#5 Lovell 48 Riverside 23

Tongue River 67 Upton 45

Burns 51 Glenrock 38

Rocky Mountain 31 Shoshoni 28

Big Piney 56 Kemmerer 30

Class 1A

#1 St. Stephens 72 Meeteetse 22

#2 Farson-Eden 56 #3 Encampment 54

Kaycee 54 Hulett 36

Dubois 66 Midwest 27

Rock River 50 Guernsey-Sunrise 31

Ten Sleep 48 Burlington 30

Inter-Class

2A Lusk 48 (#4 1A) Lingle-Ft. Laramie 42

Saturday, February 4

Class 4A

#3 Natrona 58 Rock Springs 55

#5 Kelly Walsh 58 Green River 52

Class 3A

#1 Douglas 54 Buffalo 48

#3 Worland 80 Wheatland 41

#4 Star Valley 66 #5 Powell 35

Rawlins 52 Newcastle 43

Torrington 45 Thermopolis 36

Pinedale 41 Cody 37

Class 2A

#1 Pine Bluffs 66 Glenrock 22

#2 Wyoming Indian 62 #5 Lovell 43

#3 Big Horn 38 Sundance 24

Wright 45 Tongue River 40

Moorcroft 47 Edgemont, SD 32

Lusk 36 Burns 25

Rocky Mountain 57 Riverside 26

Shoshoni 38 Wind River 26

Class 1A

#1 St. Stephens 89 Dubois 51

#2 Farson-Eden 49 Saratoga 45

#3 Encampment 36 Cokeville 27

#5 Little Snake River 49 Manila, UT 36

Arvada-Clearmont 38 Midwest 29

Hulett 49 Guernsey-Sunrise 33

Rock River 27 H.E.M. 13

Meeteetse 31 Ten Sleep 27

Inter-Class

3A Mountain View 53 2A Big Piney 37

2A Greybull 52 1A Burlington 22

Read More: Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: February 5, 2017 |

Green River High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:


Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *