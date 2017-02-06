Girls High School Basketball Standings and Weekend Scores

Girls HS Basketball Standings
4A East
Conference record first the overall
Gillette 5-0, 15-2
Cheyenne East 4-1, 13-2
Laramie 3-2, 12-4
Cheyenne Central 2-3, 9-8
Sheridan 1-4, 5-11
Cheyenne South 0-5. 2-14
4A West
Natrona 5-0, 10-5
Kelly Walsh 3-2, 8-6
Evanston 3-2, 8-9
Green River 2-3, 8-8
Rock Springs 2-3, 10-4
Jackson 0-5, 0-15
3A East
West Quadrant
Worland 3-0, 10-3
Buffalo 2-1, 8-7
Rawlins 1-2, 7-8
Thermopolis 0-3, 5-12
East Quadrant
Douglas 3-0, 14-0
Torrington 2-1, 7-8
Wheatland 2-2, 9-6
Newcastle 0-4, 4-12
3A West
North Quadrant
Powell 3-0, 8-6
Cody 2-1, 7-9
Lander 1-2, 5-11
Riverton 0-3, 0-18
South Quadrant
Lyman 3-0, 12-3
Mountain View 2-1, 11-3
Star Valley 1-2, 9-5
Pinedale 0-3, 8-10
2A Northeast
Big Horn 6-0, 14-2
Wright 5-1, 10-8
Sundance 3-3, 9-6
Tongue River 2-4, 6-10
Moorcroft 1-5, 9-8
Upton 1-5, 6-8
2A Southeast
Pine Bluffs 5-0, 17-0
Lusk 4-1, 9-9
Southeast 2-2, 13-5
Burns 2-4, 4-15
Glenrock 0-6, 1-15
2A Northwest
Rocky Mountain 4-1, 12-5
Lovell 3-1, 9-7
Greybull 2-2, 9-7
Shoshoni 2-2, 10-9
Riverside 0-5, 0-16
2A Southwest
Wyoming Indian 3-0, 16-4
Big Piney 2-1, 8-10
Wind River 1-2, 5-12
Kemmerer 0-3, 0-13
1A Northeast
Kaycee 4-0, 7-9
Hulett 2-1, 5-7
Arvada-Clearmont 1-3, 6-9
Midwest 0-3, 1-12
1A Southeast
Rock River 15-1
Lingle-Ft. Laramie 7-9
H.E.M. 5-9
Guernsey-Sunrise 2-12
Glendo – Chugwater 0-4
1A Northwest
St. Stephens 5-0, 8-3
Ten Sleep 3-2, 8-8
Dubois 2-3, 8-8
Meeteetse 2-3, 5-9
Burlington 0-4, 2-14
1A Southwest
Farson-Eden 6-0, 16-2
Encampment 4-2, 13-4
Little Snake River 2-2, 14-3
Cokeville 1-4, 6-9
Saratoga 0-5, 5-7
Weekend Scores
Friday, February 3
Class 4A
#1 Gillette 67 Sheridan 38
#2 Cheyenne East 46 #4 Laramie 28
#3 Natrona 62 Green River 44
Rock Springs 57 #5 Kelly Walsh 41
Cheyenne Central 56 Cheyenne South 36
Evanston 56 Jackson 19
Class 3A
#1 Douglas 65 Rawlins 51
#3 Worland 50 Torrington 35
#4 Star Valley 60 Cody 40
Pinedale 52 #5 Powell 38
Lander 65 Riverton 42
Wheatland 60 Thermopolis 40
Class 2A
#1 Pine Bluffs 56 #4 Southeast 38
Greybull 52 #2 Wyoming Indian 51
#3 Big Horn 56 Moorcroft 24
#5 Lovell 48 Riverside 23
Tongue River 67 Upton 45
Burns 51 Glenrock 38
Rocky Mountain 31 Shoshoni 28
Big Piney 56 Kemmerer 30
Class 1A
#1 St. Stephens 72 Meeteetse 22
#2 Farson-Eden 56 #3 Encampment 54
Kaycee 54 Hulett 36
Dubois 66 Midwest 27
Rock River 50 Guernsey-Sunrise 31
Ten Sleep 48 Burlington 30
Inter-Class
2A Lusk 48 (#4 1A) Lingle-Ft. Laramie 42
Saturday, February 4
Class 4A
#3 Natrona 58 Rock Springs 55
#5 Kelly Walsh 58 Green River 52
Class 3A
#1 Douglas 54 Buffalo 48
#3 Worland 80 Wheatland 41
#4 Star Valley 66 #5 Powell 35
Rawlins 52 Newcastle 43
Torrington 45 Thermopolis 36
Pinedale 41 Cody 37
Class 2A
#1 Pine Bluffs 66 Glenrock 22
#2 Wyoming Indian 62 #5 Lovell 43
#3 Big Horn 38 Sundance 24
Wright 45 Tongue River 40
Moorcroft 47 Edgemont, SD 32
Lusk 36 Burns 25
Rocky Mountain 57 Riverside 26
Shoshoni 38 Wind River 26
Class 1A
#1 St. Stephens 89 Dubois 51
#2 Farson-Eden 49 Saratoga 45
#3 Encampment 36 Cokeville 27
#5 Little Snake River 49 Manila, UT 36
Arvada-Clearmont 38 Midwest 29
Hulett 49 Guernsey-Sunrise 33
Rock River 27 H.E.M. 13
Meeteetse 31 Ten Sleep 27
Inter-Class
3A Mountain View 53 2A Big Piney 37
2A Greybull 52 1A Burlington 22
