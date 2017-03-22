5

Give a Dog a Home and Get FREE Tax Preparation at Liberty Tax

Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue

Liberty Tax in Rock Springs if offering FREE tax preparation to customers who provide a dog a new home from Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue.

Start your dog adoption today,
fill out an online adoption form.

For a limited time, stop by Liberty Tax with proof that you gave a dog a new home and show the coupon below to receive FREE tax preparation.

Liberty Tax will also have a donation jar to collect money for Second Chance to Dance’s rescue operations as well as a donation box for items like puppy pads, dog toys, beds, sweaters, food, Walmart gift cards, or other items.

 

Interested in Adopting?

For more info about adopting a dog, check out the Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue Facebook page.

Ready to adopt a dog? Start the process today by filling out an online adoption form here.

Second Chance to Dace Dachshund Rescue is a 501(c)3 non-profit giving homeless Dachshunds in Southwest Wyoming a second chance to dance through Life!

 

Here are some of the dogs available for adoption.

.

Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue

Liberty Tax Service

 

5 Comments

  1. Jesse says:
    March 22, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    I hope all the dogs find a good home.

  2. Tonja says:
    March 8, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    This is beyond great. Teresa does such a great job with these dogs. She matched the perfect dog with our family and we could not imagine life without him. Liberty tax what a great way to help out a great rescue.

  3. Brenda says:
    March 8, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    Great idea!!!!

  4. Teresa L Shively says:
    March 7, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Well Done!
    Thank You, Liberty Tax!!!!

  5. Jack says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Nice thing to do for the dogs

