Give a Dog a Home and Get FREE Tax Preparation at Liberty Tax

Liberty Tax in Rock Springs if offering FREE tax preparation to customers who provide a dog a new home from Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue.

Start your dog adoption today,

fill out an online adoption form.

For a limited time, stop by Liberty Tax with proof that you gave a dog a new home and show the coupon below to receive FREE tax preparation.

Liberty Tax will also have a donation jar to collect money for Second Chance to Dance’s rescue operations as well as a donation box for items like puppy pads, dog toys, beds, sweaters, food, Walmart gift cards, or other items.

Interested in Adopting?

For more info about adopting a dog, check out the Second Chance to Dance Dachshund Rescue Facebook page.

Ready to adopt a dog? Start the process today by filling out an online adoption form here.

Second Chance to Dace Dachshund Rescue is a 501(c)3 non-profit giving homeless Dachshunds in Southwest Wyoming a second chance to dance through Life!

Here are some of the dogs available for adoption.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.