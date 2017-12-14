Give the Gift of Protection with Lipstick Stun Guns at Elk Bomb

Do you have someone in your life who would like a little extra protection in their pocket?
Elk Bomb Shooting Supplies has a range of personal protection options.
Many are small, discrete, and so affordable — like stocking stuffer affordable!
Lipstick Stun Gun – $19.99
.
Sting Ring Stun Gun – $34.99
.
Zap Blast Knuckles Stun Guns – $49.99
.
Mace Brand Pepper Spray – $9.99
.
Ruger Stealth Pepper Spray System – $11.99
.
Visit Elk Bomb in Downtown Rock Springs today!
Elk Bomb Shooting Supplies
418 Broadway Street
Rock Springs, WY 82901
Phone: 307-382-4867
Follow Elk Bomb on Facebook!
.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.