Glen Thomas Dunning (September 23, 1933 – May 20, 2018)

PINEDALE– Glen Thomas Dunning was born September 23, 1933 in Evanston, Wyoming to David Laurie and Emma Ellen (Edwards) Dunning. He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

He spent many happy hours roaming the hills surrounding Evanston. He graduated from Evanston High School and briefly attended the University of Wyoming. He enlisted in the Air Force at age 19. After an exciting 4 years in the service he returned to the University of Wyoming and completed a B.S. in Wildlife Biology.

He met Katherine Rima in 1957 and they married August 7, 1958 in Evanston. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake temple. They were blessed with four children, Thomas Allen (Tad), Dean Orioen, Barbara Anne (Bobby) & Stephen Wayne.

The career he chose was to work for the Wyoming Game and Fish. He was eventually transferred to Pinedale at the Boulder Rearing Station. He was then promoted to the position of Fisheries Supervisor. He enjoyed his job and loved the fishing, hunting, trapping and hiking that the Pinedale area and his job presented.

After retirement, Glen & Katherine served an LDS mission to the Handcart Visitor’s Center. This was a dream opportunity due to his being a history buff. He served in various church callings including Bishop, nursery leader, executive secretary to the Bishop, ward clerk, scout leader and family history consultant, and a joint calling with his wife Katherine as ordinance workers in the newly opened Vernal Temple.

He was very community oriented and served as an EMT for many years. He was always there to help and serve in any way he could. He loved his family, friends, pets, country and community.

He is survived by his wife Katherine (Kathy), children Tad (Joyce), of Tok, Alaska; Bobby May (Jim) of Anchorage, Alaska; and Steve (Toni) of Pinedale, Wyoming; sister Bonnie Larson of Salt Lake City, Utah, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his fishing buddy, Miguel Pinela.

He is preceded by his parents, Dave and Emma, his son Dean, brothers David J. (Bob) and Donald Ray.

Services will be held Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 11 am at the Pinedale LDS Church. Viewing from 10- 11 am at the Pinedale LDS Church.