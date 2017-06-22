Glenn W. Hill (June 28, 1933 – June 22, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Glenn W. Hill, 83, of Green River passed away on June 22, 2017 after a brief illness.

He was born in Green River on June 28, 1933 to Mary R. and Robert W. Hill. His parents, one brother, and six sisters preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Arlene (Iverson), his son William and wife Linda of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his close friend Leo Pope.

Glenn graduated Lincoln High School in 1951 and then served in the U.S. Air Force until 1956. Upon returning to Green River, he joined the First National Bank as an Assistant Cashier where he worked his way up to President and major stockholder. However, Glenn’s true lifetime occupation was being a member of the Green River Fire Department which he had joined while in high school and ultimately served as Chief of the Department for 30 years, initially as a volunteer and then later full-time until his retirement in 1995. The headquarters station is named in his honor.

In addition to the fire department, Glenn was a tireless public servant. He was a member of the School District #2 Board of Trustees for 14 years, 10 as chairman. He was a life member of the Elks Lodge, a 50+ year member of the Masons where he was a Past Grand Commander for the State of Wyoming, past President of the Green River Chamber of Commerce, past President of the Green River Jaycees, member of the Lions Club, and a governor appointed member of the Wyoming Community Development Committee. He served as chairman for the local Red Cross, Heart Fund, March of Dimes, Treasurer for the Easter Seal Society and was Co-Chairman of the first United Way Fund drive in Sweetwater County. He was a lifetime member of the Union Congregational Church and was a past member of the board of trustees. In 2010, Glenn was inducted into the Green River High School Hall of Fame.

Glenn enjoyed many pastimes over the years including camping, water and snow skiing, snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, traveling, and Green River Wolves, Wyoming Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies and NASCAR sporting events.

In accordance with his wishes, no service will be held and in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Green River Fire Department or Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway, Suite 220, Rock Springs, WY 82901 in his memory.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home