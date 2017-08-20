Go and Be… Come and See

Special Guest – Tim Hall – World Venture

The Abrahamic Covenant is found in Genesis 12:1-3. It is considered to be the greatest of all covenants. Why do you think that is? What is significant about this covenant (Gen 15:1-6)?

Abraham gained approval from God because of his faith.

HE BELIEVED GOD AND LEFT THE land and the family that he knew, to go to a place that was unknown (Heb 11:8).

HE BELIEVED God would give him an heir from his own loins, even though his wife was barren and past the age of bearing children (Heb 11:11-12).

HE BELIEVED that if God would slay his son on the altar, that God would raise his son up from the dead (Heb 11:19). The key ingredient in our relationship with God is, if we believe in Him (Heb 11:6).

WHEN WE BELIEVE EVERYTHING CHANGES.

We are justified, declared righteous, by faith and not by works of the law

(Gal 2:16-21).

When you believe you are counted as his child, you are adopted as his son or daughter and you become an heir of God and a joint heir of Jesus Christ (Rom. 8:15-16).

You are justified by your faith (Rom. 5:1-2). Your despicable sins and obstinance are given to Jesus Christ and he gives to you, in a gracious and merciful exchange, his sinlessness and purity (II Cor. 8:9).

You are deeply loved (Rom 5:8; 1 Jn 4:9-11), fully pleasing (2 Cor. 5:21), totally forgiven (Heb 10:17) and unconditionally accepted (Col 1:21-22) and complete in Christ (Col 2:9-10).

These things happened To Abraham when he believed and it has happened to you as well when you believed in Christ by faith (Gal. 3:6-14).

However, belief is not just mere intellectual assent.

You may believe that George Washington was the first president of the United States, but you don’t give him your life or believe that he can save you.

It is not simple acknowledgment. James says the demons believe and shudder (James 2:19). Belief (faith) is putting your whole being into the hands of Jesus. Trusting in him alone to save you.

“Election has to do not with God’s goal for humanity, that his blessings are restricted to some and denied to others. It has to do with his means of extending blessing to all.”

Craig C. Broyles, Psalms NIBC