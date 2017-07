GREEN RIVER — On July 19, Officers of the Green River Police Department responded to a report of fraud. The victim reported that they had fallen victim to a scam.

The scammer reportedly identified themselves as a gold miner who had found a large gold vein and needed cash to ship the gold back to the USA.

The scammers reportedly managed to get $5,800 from the victim before the victim realized it was a scam.

The incident is currently under investigation.