Golden Hour Senior Center Hiring Activities & Marketing Coordinator

Golden Hour Senior Center is looking for an outgoing and committed Activities & Marketing Coordinator.

Come join our dedicated team & help us make a difference in our community!

The successful candidate will coordinate all social activities, fundraising events, speakers, marketing and publicizing for GHSC.

Must be:

Proficient in Microsoft Office apps

Social media marketing (Facebook etc.)

Possess good communication & presentation skills.

To Apply

Complete job description and application available at www.goldenhoursc.com

Applications can be dropped off in person or emailed to ghsc@sweet.wy.us

*Apply by January 12, 2018.



Golden Hour Senior Center

550 Uinta Drive

Green River

Phone: (307)872-3223

