0

Golden Hour Senior Center Hiring Activities & Marketing Coordinator

Golden Hour Senior Center is looking for an outgoing and committed Activities & Marketing Coordinator.

Come join our dedicated team & help us make a difference in our community!

The successful candidate will coordinate all social activities, fundraising events, speakers, marketing and publicizing for GHSC.

Must be:

  • Proficient in Microsoft Office apps
  • Social media marketing (Facebook etc.)
  • Possess good communication & presentation skills.

 

To Apply

*Apply by January 12, 2018.

Golden Hour Senior Center
550 Uinta Drive
Green River
Phone: (307)872-3223

 

 

 

