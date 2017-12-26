Golden Hour Senior Center Hiring Activities & Marketing Coordinator

Golden Hour Senior Center is looking for an outgoing and committed Activities & Marketing Coordinator.
Come join our dedicated team & help us make a difference in our community!
The successful candidate will coordinate all social activities, fundraising events, speakers, marketing and publicizing for GHSC.
Must be:
- Proficient in Microsoft Office apps
- Social media marketing (Facebook etc.)
- Possess good communication & presentation skills.
To Apply
- Complete job description and application available at www.goldenhoursc.com
- Applications can be dropped off in person or emailed to ghsc@sweet.wy.us
*Apply by January 12, 2018.
Golden Hour Senior Center
550 Uinta Drive
Green River
Phone: (307)872-3223
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.