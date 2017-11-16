Golden Hour Senior Center Hosts Thanksgiving Lunch

GREEN RIVER– The Golden Hour Senior Center hosted its Thanksgiving lunch today for the community seniors and their families. Golden Hour hosted two servings, one at 11:30 am and the other at 1 pm.



Thanksgiving Feast

The Thanksgiving meal consisted of turkey and gravy, dressing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, rolls, and pumpkin pie. The meal was prepared by the Golden Hour kitchen staff.



Volunteers

Students from Expedition Academy volunteered to help with serving the food to the guests.

Big Day for GHSC

Golden Hour Senior Center director Sheela Schermetzler said the Thanksgiving lunch was a big event for them.

“This is a big day for us,” Schermetzler said. “We will serve close to 270 meals with two servings and home bound meals.”