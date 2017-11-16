Golden Hour Senior Center Sewing Group Knits Hats for Truman Elementary Students

GREEN RIVER– A group of Truman Elementary School students received special gifts Thursday afternoon, November 16, when the Golden Hour Senior Center’s Sew Etc. group donated a bunch of handmade hats to them.

Sew Etc. Knit 144 Hats

Sew Etc. knit 144 hats for the students as part of a humanitarian project. Golden Hour Senior Center activities coordinator Barb Yates worked to figure out where the hats would go. She reached out to Truman teacher Bonnie Hanks and decided the hats would go to Truman.

The kids were ecstatic to receive the hats, trying them on as soon as they got them. They thanked the Sew Etc. ladies for their generosity.

Sew Etc. Ladies

The members of Sew Etc. include:

Shirley Okerson

Maria Milliken

Pam Edens

Linda Smith

Shirley Kellum

Gail Heikkinen

Kay Danielson

Kay Danielson was not able to make it to Truman to donate the hats, but the ladies of Sew Etc. said she made the most hats out of all of them. They said she’s made a hat for almost every member of Golden Hour Senior Center and she makes them for her family.

Danielson has made around 273 hats total.

Next Donation Project

The ladies are currently in the process of knitting 120 hats to donate to the Sweetwater County Child Development Center.