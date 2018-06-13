Golfing In Your Community Is a Hole In One

“We had another spectacular year raising funds for the SPE Scholarship Fund for local youth, and wanted to thank all our sponsors and players, who continue to support our tournament each year.

I also wanted to give a special thanks to the SPE Golf Committee. This amazing venue would not be possible without their hard work and dedication to the tournament. They have volunteered countless hours, to ensure the success of this event, for both the participants and the SPE Scholarship recipients, and without them, this would not be possible.”

Lacey Brown

Murray Hartford

Patrick Hartford

Vince Peternel