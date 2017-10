ROCK SPRINGS– This coming Saturday, October 21, will be the Grand Opening of the Rock Springs Goodwill at their new location at 1254 Dewar Drive.

The store’s new location is where Owlfies Flowers & Gifts used to be. The thrift store will open it’s doors Saturday at 9 am.

For more information regarding the store’s new location, check out the Rock Springs Goodwill Facebook page by clicking here.