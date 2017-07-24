Gordon Justis (July 27, 1923 - July 20, 2017).

GRANGER — Gordon Justis, 93, of Granger, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2017, at Sage View Care Center.

He was born on July 27, 1923, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the son of Aaron Bunyon Justis and Ivy Gladys Correll Justis.

Mr. Justis attended school in Bridgeport, Nebraska and attended and graduated from the Bridgeport High School in 1941.

He married Laura C. Thompson in Elko, Nevada on July 3, 1947, and she preceded him in death on September 4, 2013.

Mr. Justis was a United States Army Veteran of World War II. He served our country from 1941 until 1946.

He was employed as a telegrapher for the Union Pacific Railroad for many years and retired in 1983. He also owned and operated a ranch in Granger, Wyoming. Mr. Justis loved his work, raising Black Angus cattle and haying.

Survivors include one son Gary Justis of Green River, Wyoming; two daughters Marge Molina of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Sharon Ficklin of Granbury, Texas; his daughter-in-law Vicki Justis of Green River, Wyoming; one brother Keith Justis of Olympia, Washington; one sister Dolores Harmon of Springfield, Missouri; three grandchildren Joseph Justis, Luke Justis and Molly Wenig and husband David.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his son Jerry Justis; three brothers Russell, Gale and Jim, two sisters Lois and Janis, and his son-in-law Tom Ficklin.

Private family services will be held.

Condolences may be left at Vase Funeral Home.