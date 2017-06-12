Gov. Mead to Speak at New General Aviation Terminal Groundbreaking

ROCK SPRINGS ─ Gov. Matt Mead will be speaking at tomorrow’s groundbreaking ceremony at the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport. Other speakers will include Sweetwater County Commissioner Reid West, Rock Springs Mayor Carl Demshar, and Wyoming Department of Transportation Director William T. Panos.

The public groundbreaking ceremony is tomorrow at 8:15 am in the general aviation area. The ceremony should last until 9 am. Parking is limited, so public is asked to carpool when possible.

The new General Aviation Terminal & Hangar Facility will replace a decades-old facility that dates to the 1920’s. The old facility did not meet the needs of the traveling public and served as a barrier to economic development in Southwest Wyoming. General Aviation accounts for nearly 87% of the airport’s operating revenue and has been a focus of the Airport Board and Staff for the last two years as it works towards operational self-sustainability.

The total project cost including this contract, design, engineering, project management/inspection, and building permits is expected to be $5,480,000.

“With the gracious help of the Wyoming Business Council, Federal Aviation Administration, and Wyoming Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division, this project is 100% grant funded requiring no local match,” commented Devon Brubaker, Airport Manager. “The airport serves as one of two gateways into our community for tourism and business. The existing facilities stopped serving the needs of our community decades ago and are severely overdue for replacement.”

Read more about the new General Aviation Building here.

.