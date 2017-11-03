Gov. Mead’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force Makes Recommendations

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Task Force has released its report. Governor Mead announced the formation of the Task Force last year. It consists of 26 members from around Wyoming, including industry, conservation, user groups, and state and local government.

“The expertise and effort provided by these volunteers is commendable. The Task Force held over 15 days of meetings gathering input from across the state,” said Governor Mead.

“The recommendations developed merit discussion and consideration. Leadership going forward is likely to come principally from the private sector. The Task Force is not done – we will continue to work with these folks to expand outdoor recreation in Wyoming.”

The report contains 11 primary recommendations and 59 sub-recommendations to strengthen the outdoor recreation economy.

One of them is to organize existing resources to better coordinate the efforts of the state agencies that play a role in outdoor recreation including Game and Fish, State Parks, Tourism and others.

The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) has added outdoor recreation as one of its six key industries.

“There is no better place for outdoor-related businesses than Wyoming,” continued Governor Mead. “The business climate, workforce, cost of living, and quality of life – not to mention our state’s great beauty – make Wyoming a great option for new, existing and expanding businesses. The outdoor industry fits here perfectly, and we look forward to seeing it grow.”

In addition to the Outdoor Recreation Task Force Report, the WBC released the Outdoor Recreation Industry Report. That report is tied to the Task Force report to analyze the current outdoor recreation businesses within the state.

The Outdoor Recreation Task Force Final Report is available at wyoparks.org or here.

The Outdoor Recreation Industry Report is available at wyomingbusiness.org or the PDF is available here.